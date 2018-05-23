Christion Jones says Riders have learned lesson after snatching defeat from jaws of victory last year

To put a twist on an old sports ​cliché, you could say the Saskatchewan Roughriders snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in 2017.

That was the case in the CFL's Eastern final in Toronto last November.

Christion Jones scored the go-ahead touchdown for the Riders late in the fourth quarter on a punt return.

The team celebrated like they were going to the Grey Cup.

According to the man who was the hero of the moment, the Riders were guilty of celebrating a little too much.

"Whether it's a game or just life period, you have to control yourself and understand that there was more to that game to be played," said Jones Wednesday, after Day 4 of training camp in Saskatoon and a little more than six months after their East Division final loss in Toronto.

Christion Jones scored three touchdowns on punt returns in 2017, including one in the East Division final. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

Their mistake that day was thinking the game was already won.

For Jones, it's part of the learning process of becoming a championship team.

"We lived in the moment a little too long, something our team has definitely learned from, so we're fighting to correct those things."

Riders return specialist Christion Jones is taking reps at receiver at training camp, but according to the head coach, you shouldn't expect to see him there much in 2018. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

Jones says it took a few weeks to get over that heartbreaking defeat and focus on what he needed to do to get ready for this season.

He took the league by storm in 2017 with his ability, racking up more than 1,000 yards in all-purpose return yards in just 10 games played.

He figures to play an even bigger role this year.

"I expect more from myself. Whatever our team needs, I expect to be that guy."

Jones has taken several reps at receiver so far at camp in Saskatoon, along with his responsibilities on special teams.

"I'm not asking for these many plays — I'm just asking whatever you need, what can I do to help."

'He's not Superman,' Riders head coach Chris Jones said on his plans for Christion Jones in 2018. (Glenn Reid/CBC )

There's been speculation at camp the Riders will do anything and everything to get the ball into the hands of Christion Jones as much as possible.

Not so, says the head coach of similar name.

"He's not Superman," said Chris Jones of Christion Jones on Wednesday.

"He's a great player. If we need him to play offence or defence we will, but we're not going to have a package where we're running him more than he needs to run."

Christion Jones laughed when he heard that, believing it's just a ruse by his coach.

"You can't show all your cards."

Riders return man Christion Jones won't be sneaking up on anybody in 2018. He returned more than 1,000 all-purpose yards in just 10 games played last year. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

Riders extra points

• The head coach confirmed Jake Harty is out for the season with what is reported to be a torn ACL.

The receiver, formerly of the Ottawa Redblacks, suffered the injury on Day 1 of camp.

"We made offseason plans for that to be part of our ratio," said Chris Jones. "We have to make revisions but we do have [Devon] Bailey and Bailey's having a great camp."

Riders receiver Jake Harty moments after tearing his ACL in Sunday's first day of training camp. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

• The Riders cut practice short to just one session on Wednesday but Chris Jones described it as an "outstanding tempo."

"We've got a good football team. We don't need to prove anything to anybody, we just need to make sure we get the work done necessary to make sure we've got our evaluations and get ready for this first pre-season game."

• The Roughriders play the Eskimos in Edmonton on Sunday afternoon.