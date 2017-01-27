There was another big name signing by the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Thursday and like all things Riders these days, it's a touchstone for debate.

Is it a good move or a bad move?

Two days after bringing back quarterback Kevin Glenn, the Riders have signed the perceived bad boy of the CFL.

There is no denying Duron Carter's ability.

Carter is as smooth as they come in the CFL. A sure handed receiver who comes with an incredible pedigree.

His dad, former Vikings' receiver and hall of famer Cris Carter is one of the best to ever play the game.

On Thursday the younger Carter officially became a Roughrider.

"My first year [in the CFL] Saskatchewan won the Grey Cup and [I remember] how enthusiastic everyone was, it sort of feels great to be part of something like that," said Carter from his home in Boca Raton, Florida.

After only three seasons in the CFL, Duron Carter is just 123 yards short of 3,000. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Carter stated his desire to play in front of Rider nation, but how much will Rider nation appreciate Carter who has earned the reputation as a player who brings some extra baggage?

Despite his dad's deep NFL roots, Carter has never been able to stick with an NFL club which he blamed on wording of contracts and guarantees.

In his three seasons in Montreal he played like a player with a chip on his shoulder.

He bodychecked Rick Campbell last June, knocking the Redblacks' head coach to the turf.

Carter claimed he didn't see Campbell — he had just taken a vicious shot to the head — but the league and his own team didn't buy it and he was suspended by the league and fined by the Alouettes.

"I'm not a bad boy, it's more like on the field I have a sense of intensity. If someone wants to match my intensity I have to go even further."

It started the ball rolling towards the end of Carter's stay with the Alouettes.

Following altercations with teammate Rakeem Cato, Carter was released despite being one of Montreal's top receivers.

"You could say it hurt me in the public's opinion," he said. "A person who hasn't met me or talked to me or doesn't know the situation involved in Montreal, it sort of slighted not in my favour."

The latest Riders' signing, Duron Carter, is encouraging fans to buy his jersey because he plans on being in Saskatchewan for a while.

In Saskatchewan, Carter will be reunited with quarterback Kevin Glenn and with the receiving corps the Riders already have in place, Carter is confident the offence will produce.

Prior to Carter's signing, Riders' head coach and GM Chris Jones was a big admirer of Carter's talents.

"Duron is certainly a talent in this league and he's somebody who has been intriguing. He is a dominant, physical player. He has put himself into some situations like some of our guys have in the past but he's an awfully good talent."

Although he didn't play an entire season during any of his three seasons in Montreal, Carter was close to one thousand yards or better in each one.

If he leaves his reputation back where he earned it in Montreal, Carter could be a nice addition for Chris Jones' Riders.

His message to the fans? Buy a Duron Carter jersey, he plans on being here for a while.