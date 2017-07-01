The Saskatchewan Roughriders are encouraging fans to take free transit service rather than drive to Saturday's home opener.

The Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers will officially open Mosaic Stadium at 7 p.m. CST.

The city of Regina offers free round-trip bus service to the stadium from six locations in the city with a valid game ticket.

Starting at 4:45 p.m, buses will continuously pick up and drop off up fans until game time.

Busing locations include:

Southland Mall.

Northgate Mall.

Victoria Square Mall.

Normanview Crossing.

There are also two downtown locations:

Delta Hotel.

Victoria Park.

The buses from the mall locations will drop off and pick up outside the stadium on 10th Avenue.

The downtown buses will drop off and pick up passengers beside the Lawson Aquatic Centre on 10th Avenue. Pick up after the game will last for approximately one hour.

Wascana Park shuttle, bike valet

For fans wanting to get to the park to see the fireworks, the city will offer shuttles from Mosaic Stadium to Wascana Park. Following the fireworks, buses will take travellers back to the mall and downtown locations.

The city expects the fireworks show to begin at 11:00 p.m.

The Roughriders are also offering free bike valet service starting two hours before the gates open. It is located at the southwest corner outside Gate 1 near Confederation Park.

The Roughriders' official pre-game party spot will be open at 4:00 p.m. in Confederation Park. The area will stay open for one hour after the game.