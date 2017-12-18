The city of Regina is looking at amending plans for a new neighbourhood in the city's northwest due to potential safety hazards.

Under consideration is changing an area within Rosewood Park from a high-density area to medium or low density. A memo to city council states increased traffic would be a potential hazard for children walking to a new school in the area.

Traffic concerns related to child safety and parking spurred an amendment to planning for an area of the Rosewood Park neighbourhood. (City of Regina)

Rosewood Park, expected to be home to 4,300 people, is one of six new neighbourhoods that will serve as part of the city's expansion.

The six neighbourhoods are expected to be home to 36,000 people. The area will be known as Coopertown.

The concern was spurred by a statutory open house on the plan.

Another potential issue is parking in the area due to the school and residential parking that accompanies a high-density area.

About 80 per cent of the housing would be relocated away from Courtney Street.