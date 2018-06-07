Deadly barn fires a part of agriculture industry, but animal welfare expert says they're preventable

The death of thousands of pigs in a barn fire in Saskatchewan earlier this week is just the latest in a long line of preventable farm fires which see thousands of animals killed every year, according to an animal welfare expert.

Riana Topan, the farm animal campaign manager for Humane Society International/Canada, has been keeping an eye on fires across the country for the last few years, since joining the animal welfare organization.

"It's terrible ... but I think it's so preventable," Topan said of the deadly and destructive blazes.

The rural Saskatchewan fire killed about 12,000 pigs on Friday on Eagle Creek Farm, an Olymel-owned operation near Rosetown, 266 kilometres northwest of Regina. There were no sprinklers in the buildings when they caught fire.

Olymel also owns Big Sky Farms, which caught fire in the spring of 2014, killing 3,500 pigs.

While there is a national building code with fire safety requirements for buildings occupied by people, Topan said that's not true for farms, which have a separate building code.

"It doesn't matter if there's equipment or animals in a barn, it's treated the same way from a fire safety perspective and I think that's a huge problem," she said.

A fire destroyed this poultry barn near the town of Manitou, Man., in 2013. The barn contained about 12,000 chickens. Protocols are often reviewed and tightened after such fires, says Saskatchewan Pork Development Board general manager Neil Ketilson. (RCMP)

The agriculture industry has protocols in place to prevent incidents like the one near Rosetown from happening, according to Neil Ketilson, general manager of the Saskatchewan Pork Development Board.

When something does happen, protocols are often reviewed and tightened, he added.

"Nobody is interested in a fire and so the most important thing to do is for the proponents and the companies that are out there to look after their business the best they can," Ketilson said on Thursday.

He said most companies will have a checklist to go through when conducting periodic inspections of barns, and will involve things like infrared photography to check for hot spots.

Not only do companies want to avoid fires, Ketilson said insurers are also keen to keep clear of any blazes causing damage.

"It happens in the industry once in a while. Like I said, it's very unfortunate — we do what we can to prevent it."