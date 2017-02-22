Rosetown RCMP are warning the public about potential sales of stolen items after a heist in the community over the long weekend.

Police say a business in the community was broken into sometime between Sunday and Tuesday. All-terrain vehicles, trailers, a boat motor and several other recreational items were stolen.

RCMP and a forensics unit are investigating the thefts.

Police ask anyone with information to contact RCMP or the nearest police service. Police say they would like to be notified if anyone sees items such as the ones burgled for sale with prices too good to be true.

Rosetown is 120 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.