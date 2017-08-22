Windel's Roofing, a Prince Albert-based company, has been fined $2,800 by Occupational Health and Safety for failure to ensure workers are using the required safety equipment.

An OHS officer observed workers not using fall protection or protective equipment during a safety inspection in May 2016. No one was injured.

Roger Lajeunesse, operating as the company, pleaded guilty in provincial court to contravening section 91 of the safety regulations, which deals with helmet safety.

He also pleaded guilty to violating subsection 116(2) of the regulations for not making sure employees used fall protection when there was a chance of falling three or more metres.

Two additional charges were stayed in court.