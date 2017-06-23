More than three years after the disappearance of Ronald Matthew Kay in November 2013, Trevor Evan Asapace — who wasn't even on police's radar — came forward with information regarding Kay's disappearance and death.

Asapace, 30, received a 15-year sentence for manslaughter at the Court of Queen's Bench in Regina on Wednesday. Initially charged with second-degree murder, Asapace will serve 14 years and five months once time served has been taken into account.

Kay, 32, was last seen Nov. 10, 2013, at a Saskatchewan Roughriders game. Kay would remain missing and there would be no leads in the case for more than three years until Asapace was charged in January 2017.

"It was a very unique case for me," said Noah Evanchuk, Asapace's lawyer.

"I, myself, have never come across an instance where an accused person is not suspect or a person of interest in what would otherwise be a dead end, cold case come forward and confess and admit responsibility for an offence like this."

​Asapace felt 'obligation' to help Kay family get peace, closure

Asapace turned himself in but was never a person of interest in Kay's death, Evanchuk said.

"As a result of seeing a lot of the public outpour of affection and the efforts of members of Mr. Kay's family ... Mr. Asapace felt personally responsible and felt that he had an obligation to come forward and allow the family to have peace," Evanchuk said.

The lawyer said Asapace does not have a violent history and his role in Kay's death has caused him emotional and mental anguish.

"He has said to me this is something he will live with for the rest of his life."

Kay was assaulted with a pellet gun after drinking at a house with other people. Kay's hair was cut, he was urinated on, and his body was later dumped in a garbage bin. His body has never been found.

Two other men were arrested in connection with the death and charged with second-degree murder: Bill Leonard Favel and Lester Alvin Favel.

In addition to the lengthy prison sentence, Asapace must also provide a DNA sample and is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms for 10 years.