While others might have had livestock or beef sales on the brain at the Western Canadian Agribition, Brett Kot was gearing up for something a little more romantic.

He had a ring in his pocket and a burning question for his girlfriend of three years, Stephanie Sylvestre — looking to seal a deal just as juicy as any other happening in Regina at Canada's largest livestock show.

"I was fairly nervous," he admitted of making his marriage proposal on Tuesday.

'It's always a surprise coming to Agribition . You never know what's going to happen.' - Brett Kot

Kot had been thinking about popping the question for four or five months, but as with any engagement, timing was key.

Agribition just made sense — Kot is the bison barn boss at Agribition 2017, while Sylvestre works with both the provincial and national bison associations.

As well, the couple's friends, who also deal with bison, were all gathered at the annual event.

"We're all a pretty close-knit family. Everybody was here and [I] figured it was a perfect opportunity," said Kot.

The pair had just put on a bison convention and the Canadian national bison show and sale, as part of Agribtion, at which they bought a bred heifer.

"We were out back looking at her in the pen, and he caught me off guard and totally surprised me," said Sylvestre, sporting a big grin — and the ring.

So when might the big wedding day take place?

The couple won't rule out having the celebration next year alongside — you guessed it — Agribition, surrounded by bison and those same friends from the bison world.

"It's always a surprise coming to Agribition," said Kot. "You never know what's going to happen."