The Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour has arrived in Regina.

The two-day hockey festival begins Feb. 17 at City Square Plaza and ends Feb.18 after a viewing party of Sunday's NHL game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings.

There will be a pre-game show on Sunday evening as well, hosted by long-time broadcasters Ron MacLean and Tara Slone.

The festival includes a variety of family-friendly activities and entertainment, as well as meet-and-greet opportunities with former NHL players, including Mike Sillinger who played nearly 20 seasons in the NHL.

There will also be photo opportunities with the Stanley Cup — hockey's most coveted trophy.

Fans young and old are partaking in Rogers Hometown Hockey tour in Regina. (CBC)

Muray Hilderman partook in the hockey-themed festivities with his family.

"My son played in the ball hockey game at twelve o'clock, and the rest of my family are just here to take it in," said Hilderman.

"So far it's been great. It's a little cold, but it's Saskatchewan," he said with a laugh.

Sunday's festivities begin at noon with an assortment of activities and entertainment before the match up between the Maple Leafs and Red Wings.

The festival is free to attend.