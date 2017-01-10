Regina police are continuing their investigation after shots were fired Monday afternoon in the city's south end.

Police were dispatched to the apartment area near the 2900 block of Parliament Avenue and the 3900 block of Robinson Street at 2:43 p.m. CST.

On Tuesday, police released descriptions of vehicles which may have been involved.

Police are looking for an extended cab silver or grey truck, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado. The truck reportedly fled the scene southbound on Robinson Street and then turned onto the westbound lane of Parliament Avenue. It is believed there were two occupants in the vehicle.

The other vehicle police say may have been involved is a newer model black four-door sedan with tinted windows, possibly a Dodge Charger. Police say the car fled eastbound from the area through a nearby alley. It is unclear if anyone other than the driver was in the vehicle.

It is not known how many shots were fired in the incident, who fired them or at whom the gunshots were directed. Police say no one was injured.

Bullet holes were found in an apartment's window and a nearby vehicle, and shell casings were also found in the area.

Schools nearby were notified but none was placed in secure-the-building mode, as the vehicles police believe were involved were thought to have left the area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.