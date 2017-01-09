Regina police are investigating after shots were fired Monday afternoon near the area of Parliament Avenue and Robinson Street.

Police were dispatched to the area near the 2900 block of Parliament Avenue and the 3900 block of Robinson Street at approximately 2:43 p.m. CST. Police said there are indications two vehicles were involved in the shooting but it is not known how many shots were fired, who fired them or at whom the gunshots were directed.

Neither vehicle was located. Police say no one was injured.

Bullet holes were found on a nearby apartment's window, a nearby vehicle and shell casings were also found in the area.

Schools nearby were notified but none were placed in secure-the-building mode as the vehicles were have thought to left the area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.