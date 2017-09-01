A Regina man who was part of a group that shot at a home, killing a man while he was standing in his living room, will go to prison for seven years and five months.

On Friday, Robert Oochoo pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Matthew Wells, whose body was discovered Oct. 22, 2015, in a home on the 1500 block of Robinson Street.

Court heard that Wells, 48, was shot through the walls of his home, which was believed to have been targeted because of a previous occupant.

Oochoo was initially charged with second-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter. A host of other weapons-related charges were stayed after his plea.

On Friday, Justice E.J. Gunn sentenced Oochoo to seven years and five months concurrent with any sentence currently being served.

Oochoo is also banned from owning firearms for life and has been ordered to supply a DNA sample.