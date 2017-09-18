Police are looking for three masked perpetrators in two Prince Albert, Sask., thefts.

Around midnight on Sept. 4, a business south of Prince Albert was broken into. A lockbox and debit point-of-sale terminal were stolen.

RCMP are looking to identify the perpetrator from surveillance footage. They believe the masked robber to be female.

This masked suspect in a Prince Albert burglary is believed to be female. (Prince Albert RCMP)

On Sunday, two masked and hooded women armed with a knife robbed the Canadian Tire gas station on Marquis Road West in Prince Albert just before 8 p.m. CST.

They fled the scene on foot with cash and cigarettes, police say.

A police canine unit dog tried to track the perpetrators but was unsuccessful.

Prince Albert police and RCMP are asking for the public to help locate these perpetrators, and ask that any person with information on these crimes contact them or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.