Police are investigating after employees at a business were threatened with weapons during a robbery.

It happened at a business in the 1800 block of Ninth Ave. N. just before 7:30 a.m. on Saturday in Regina.

Two men entered the business and threatened the employees. No one was hurt in the robbery.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.