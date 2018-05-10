Former Sask. MLA attends Lebanon's first general election in 9 years

Rob Norris remembers being 12 years old, watching from Canada as civil war unfolded in Lebanon, taking notes about the events of the time and storing them in a manilla folder that he still has today.

The former Saskatchewan Party cabinet minister had a chance to dust off that folder this year, as he was invited to observe the country's first general elections since 2009 by the Washington-based National Democratic Institute.

"Seeing some of the dynamics that we saw just reminded me and reinforced to me just how fortunate we are in Canada," Norris told CBC Radio's The Afternoon Edition on Wednesday.

Norris had acted as an election observer in Tunisia during 2014. It was that experience which contributed to the NDI extending him an invite to Lebanon.

He was in one of 15 teams which were present throughout the country. Norris' group was stationed near the Syrian border in the Beqaa valley, around the town of Rachaya.

Rob Norris, pictured in 2014, was invited to Lebanon as an election observer by the National Democratic Institute, a Washington-based organization. (CBC)

Norris said part of the duties were letting people know that the rest of the world was watching Lebanon as the events unfolded.

"We're attentive to the issues of potential fraud. We want to make sure that there's greater inclusiveness and we want to just make sure that due process carries the day for the elections that were just held," Norris said.

The election saw the Iranian-based Hezbollah make great gains, winning about a third of the 128 available seats, gaining veto power in the process.

Norris acknowledged that there were some "elements" of discontent during the election day, but said no one had attempted to impede their work.

He described an "overwhelmingly warm welcome" from Lebanese citizens at organizational and grassroots levels.