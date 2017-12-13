Rob Clarke is dropping out of the Saskatchewan Party leadership race and throwing his support behind Ken Cheveldayoff.

In a press release Wednesday, the former MP said he is leaving the leadership race to avoid a damaging vote-splitting scenario that could pave the way for a majority NDP government.

Clarke had previously described himself as the Sask. NDP's worst nightmare.

Clarke said he is supporting Cheveldayoff because he has shown a genuine commitment to renewing and growing the party, and he is the best hope for stopping the NDP in 2020.

"He is truly committed to building a bigger, better party that treats grassroots members with the respect they deserve, and I'm proud to lend him my support," said Clarke.

Clarke said he will continue advocating for reform within the party.

Gordon Wyant, Alanna Koch, Tina Beaudry-Mellor and Ken Cheveldayoff remain in the race for the Sask. Party's next leader.

The party will choose its new leader in January, and whoever is elected will also become the next premier of Saskatchewan.