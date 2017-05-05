Starting Monday, city crews will be working on Broad Street between 15th Avenue and Broadway Avenue in Regina, affecting parking and sidewalk access.

Crews will be working on the road's sidewalks, curbs and gutters.

Traffic will still be allowed in both directions, but the city is asking drivers to slow down and consider alternate routes if possible.

There will be no parking on the construction side of the street and sidewalk access on that side will also be restricted. The city says customer access to local businesses will not be affected.

Construction is expected to last 10 weeks.