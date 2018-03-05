A former RM of Sherwood councillor is appealing a court decision to have him booted from council.

Tim Probe was ordered to be removed from his position in January.

Council brought forward an application to the Court of Queen's Bench to have him ousted after Probe refused to resign due to a conflict of interest at a 2016 council meeting.

During the meeting, it was discussed whether or not Probe should reimburse the rural municipality for nearly $50,000 in legal fees. Probe did not recuse himself from those discussions before the council meeting.

According to Saskatchewan Ombudsman Mary McFadyen, Probe should have left the room when the meeting turned to the subject of recovering legal fees, which he racked up during an inquiry into Sherwood land dealings.​

The appeal is being made on grounds the judge was wrong in finding Probe in a conflict of interest.

In June, Probe is expected to learn the outcome of criminal charges which have also been brought against him. He has pleaded not guilty to breach of trust and corruption.

The Crown alleges Probe offered the R.M.'s reeve, Jeff Poissant, to vote in favour of a truck stop development. In exchange, Poissant would not seek for Probe to reimburse the rural municipality nearly $50,000 in legal fees, according to the Crown.