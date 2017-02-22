Councillors in the Rural Municipality of Sherwood have unanimously called for the resignation of one of their colleagues over a conflict of interest.

After a meeting Feb. 8, the Sherwood council sent a letter to Coun. Tim Probe asking him to resign by the end of the month.

That would comply with a recommendation made by provincial ombudsman Mary McFadyen.

According to McFadyen, Probe and former councillor Joe Repetski should have left the room when a council meeting turned to the subject of recovering legal fees, which they had incurred during an inquiry into Sherwood land dealings and had been reimbursed to them.​

McFadyen said the two council members should have left when the topic came up. She found Probe and Repetski to be in a conflict of interest.

She ruled they would not be eligible to be elected or nominated in any municipality for the next 12 years.

Repetski did not run in last fall's municipal election and is no longer on council.

If Probe does not resign by Feb. 28, the Sherwood council can apply to the court of Queen's Bench to disqualify him.

Probe is currently on leave while other legal matters — municipal corruption and breach of trust charges — make their way through provincial courts.

The RM of Sherwood borders the City of Regina.