Risk of power meter fires now 'extremely low' in Regina: SaskPower

The risk of power meters catching fire in Regina is "extremely low" this year, according to SaskPower.

Since last summer there have been 80 incidents with meters, which includes 10 meters igniting, due to ground shifts pulling wires away from meters.

The ground shifts were caused by one of the driest years on record for Saskatchewan.

Since July, SaskPower has repaired and inspected about 17,000 homes and are installing expansion boxes with up to one metre of additional wiring to compensate for shifting ground.

"We now just are continuing to see the ground settling and we're continuing to see repairs that need to be made," said Ryan Blair, operations and maintenance manager for SaskPower.

"But, we feel that the risk of having a major incident is significantly lower," he said.

The cost of repairs and inspections, so far, is about $15 million, which SaskPower is covering.

Ryan Blair, operations and maintenance manager for SaskPower, says there is an extremely low risk of power meter fires in Regina. (Cory Herpberger/CBC)

Blair said problems may still occur, however, as inspections and repairs are still ongoing.

"Until we've inspected all the homes there's going to be failures," he said.

"The metre box, like I said, is made to contain those failures, but the risk of the services that were causing the fires has gone down significantly."

SaskPower is continuing to add expansion boxes where necessary as well.

Blair said all newly built houses are required to have expansion boxes.

According to a map provided by SaskPower, majority of their inspections have taken place in north, northwest, east and south neighbourhoods.

SaskPower provided a map that illustrates the inspections. The green dots are services that did not need repairs, yellow was repaired on site and the red dots identify meters that have been temporarily fixed for a future permanent repair (Cory Coleman/CBC)

Anyone with concerns about their meter boxes are asked to contact SaskPower.