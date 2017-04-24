You may want to rejig your morning commute.

Starting Thursday, City of Regina crews will replace the southbound Ring Road overpass at Victoria Avenue.

The southbound lanes on the Ring Road will be closed and two-way traffic will be maintained in the northbound lanes.

This project is expected to take about five months to complete, the city says.

In that time, girders, concrete deck, asphalt and safety barriers will be replaced at a cost of $3 million.

Traffic restrictions mean drivers should watch for signs and further updates.

Crews will work to limit temporary restrictions and full closures to between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. CST for the majority of work.