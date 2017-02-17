A Saskatchewan artist is using portraits to help share the stories of newcomers to the province.

A Rightful Place is a project by Common Weal Community Arts and photographer Michael Bell. The resulting photo exhibit is on display at the Art Gallery of Regina.

"As we all know, racial discrimination is a factor in our society so we wanted to do something about that," Gerry Ruecker, southern artistic director for Common Weal Community Arts, told CBC Radio's Afternoon Edition.

Ruecker travelled with Bell to eight newcomer welcome centres across the province to meet the people who are now featured in the photos of the exhibit.

"They all expressed they want to be a part of Canadian society. They want to contribute. They are so happy and thankful to be here," Ruecker said.

After Ruecker made sure each person was OK taking part, they would spend time with Bell, who had set up his gear right in the welcome centre.

"He spent about an hour with each participant, talking with them and taking photographs while he was doing that."

Ruecker said about one third of the participants shared stories about fleeing their home country for their own safety.

A reception for the exhibit was held on Friday. It's on display until March 10.