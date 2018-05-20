Riders Kick off 2018 Training Camp

Zach Collaros may not have convinced anyone yet he's worthy of a $400,000 plus contract, but if day one of training camp is any indication he's headed in the right direction.

The Roughriders quarterback did admit, Chris Jones way of doing things will take some getting used to.

"With people yelling out the play clock, having to get lined up and the whole double barrel thing, it was a bit chaotic at first." said Collaros to a throng of reporters after Sunday's first session in Saskatoon.

"Once we got into practice it felt like football again, it was really an enjoyable thing."

Training camp fans in Saskatoon got their first look at quarterback Zach Collaros in a Riders' helmet. "It was really an enjoyable thing" said Collaros on his first day. (Glenn Reid/CBC )

Collaros could hardly contain a smile while discussing his first day as a Roughrider.

He is coming off a few depressing years in Hamilton which included a torn ACL followed by a personal winless record in 2017.

As one of the highest paid quarterbacks in the CFL Collaros was on the losing end of the first eight games of the season before being benched in favour of Jeremiah Masoli.

Understandably, eyebrows raised across the nation when the Riders acquired Collaros last January.

The Riders' brass appear to have little concern Collaros will regain the old form which deemed him worthy of a lofty paycheque in the first place.

"We will evaluate every single position on our football team, nothing has anything to do with anything as far as money or anything else." said the Riders' head coach. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

"I though he was real solid," Riders' head coach Chris Jones said without hesitation after the first day of camp at Griffifths Stadium on the University of Saskatchewan campus.

Although Collaros is first in line for quarterback reps, Jones refuses to confirm number 17 as his number one.

"We will evaluate every single position on our football team, nothing has anything to do with anything as far as money or anything else."

'I'm done trying to change people's opinion about me'

“I’m done trying to change people’s opinion about me." said Duron Carter. The Riders' receiver was arrested twice this past winter for possession of marijuana in two Canadian airports. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

Duron Carter commands attention and Sunday's first day of training camp was no exception.

The controversial Riders receiver/defensive back was the busiest man on the field Sunday picking up where he left off last season by playing both sides of the ball.

But the work load caught up with him, confessing he was tired.

"Going back from offense to defense I gotta get time to rest." said Carter.

"Its going to be a work in progress, I'm trying to be out there as much as I can, I really don't want to be able to take a play off."

Carter would appear to be as busy off the field, keeping himself in the limelight through social media and headlines.

He was arrested twice over the off-season, in Winnipeg and in Saskatoon, and charged with possession of marijuana.

"You know I have my own lawyers handling it, I'm also working with the team's lawyers and immigration," he said.

"I guess you should be worried about being in any type of legal trouble."

Regarding his reputation and how he's perceived in the public eye, he said it's not his concern.

"I'm done trying to change people's opinion about me," he said.

"I'm more about just accepting the people that are there for me and having a whole bunch of fun."

Riders' Extra Points

"Humboldt Strong' is on the back of the players' helmets at training camp. The team will hold a practice in Humboldt on June 3. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

- On the back of the players' helmets at training camp are the words 'Humboldt Strong'

- An early candidate for player of the day was instead an early casualty. Receiver Jake Harty went down with a lower-body injury.

"It's kind of tough for both sides." said Jones on Harty's injury.

"All the stuff you plan on doing for packages, all of a sudden you have to go back to square one, that's the nature of football."

Receiver Jake Harty who earlier made the catch of the day suffered a lower-body injury shortly after. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

- Johnny Manziel's signing in Hamilton was a popular topic in Saskatoon, but not for Charleston Hughes.

"Who's that." deadpanned the Riders' veteran off-season signing.

"He ain't played, I'm more worried about Masoli than him, he's just figuring out there's three downs probably."

A player who has been a thorn in the sides of Saskatchewan quarterbacks for years is now wearing Riders' green. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

- The Riders have released Cameron Marshall after failing his medical. Marshall, who was the team's most productive running back in 2017, had off-season knee surgery and Jones said he's still not quite 100 per cent.

- The Riders will be back on the field Monday morning at 9 a.m. CST at Griffifths Stadium. Tuesday's session will be at SMF Field at the Gordie Howe Sports Complex.

- The Riders' first pre-season game is this Sunday in Edmonton.