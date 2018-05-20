Riders kick off 1st day of training camp in Saskatoon
Riders in Saskatoon until June 6
Sunday was an exciting day for Saskatchewan Roughrider fans as the team embarked on the first day of this year's training camp at Griffiths Stadium in Saskatoon.
With a game just a week away the officials have already joined in. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/riders?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#riders</a> <a href="https://t.co/SI3RgwuwbU">pic.twitter.com/SI3RgwuwbU</a>—@reidcbc
The team will stay in Saskatoon until June 6 before returning to Regina ahead of its final preseason game on June 8.
There were also a number of shakeups in the Rider organization Sunday, with the release of international running back Cameron Marshall.
The team signed a number of new players including defensive linemen Curt Maggitt, Johnny Maxey, Jordan Reaves and Michael McFarland, running backs Josh McPhearson and Zac Stacy, and offensive lineman Marcus Oliver.