The Saskatchewan Roughriders are hoping to revive the career of Trent Richardson. The former star running back at the University of Alabama was signed by the Riders on Tuesday.

Richardson was a college star for the Crimson Tide, helping them to national championships in 2009 and 2011.

He was the third player chosen in the 2012 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns. Richardson played 46 games in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts from 2012-2014. He was signed in 2015 by the Oakland Raiders and in 2016 by the Baltimore Ravens but was cut in before the season in both cases.

The 27-year-old from Pensacola, Florida has not played in a regular season game in three years.

Roughriders finally land their man

There were reports that the Riders were after Richardson in August but the deal fell apart.

At the time Riders' head coach and general manager said, "He's on our neg list. We've had discussions with him. Evidently, there's some problems getting him here. He was supposed to be here already, he's not here. We'll see if he ever makes it across and gets up here to play."

Terms of the deal were not released.