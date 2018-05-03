Riders select UBC OL in first round of CFL Draft

Despite talk the Saskatchewan Roughriders could either trade up or trade down in Thursday's CFL draft, the Riders held on to their fifth overall spot and selected six-foot-four offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley from the University of British Columbia.

Shepley was ranked 11th last winter but following an impressive showing at the National Combine, Shepley's stock rose to the 3rd best prospect available for the Canadian draft.

He was named a Canada West all-star in 2017 after playing right tackle for the Thunderbirds.

However, the Roughriders will have to wait for Shepley's services. It could be some time before they see him in Saskatchewan—if ever.

Shepley last week signed an undrafted free agent contract with the New York Jets.