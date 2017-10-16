The leading receiver for the Saskatchewan Roughriders has become the centre of a controversy, following rumours that he had been released or suspended by the club.

Despite the Roughriders' loss on Friday night, Duron Carter gave fans much to cheer about as he recorded 231 receiving yards against the Ottawa Redblacks.

However, after an alleged altercation at a team practice Monday, SportsNet's Arash Madani tweeted that he had been told the team was booking Carter a flight out of Riderville.

Prior to this, Carter had tweeted, "it was fun while it lasted."

All of this gave rise to speculation regarding Carter's standing with the team.

In response to an inquiry from CBC, a spokesperson for the team replied, "no one has been released."