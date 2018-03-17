Saskatchewan Roughrider Chad Owens had a chance to display his moves off the football field this week.

During a Thursday Rider Reading Month visit to Seventh Avenue School in the town of Assiniboia — 135 kilometres southwest of Regina — the Riders receiver found himself in a dance-off with two elementary school students.

The competition appears to have been fierce, based on a video the school posted to social media.

When one of your students asks @ChadOwens2 if he can dance.......and it turns into a "dance off" in front of the whole school. #RiderReadingMonth #PSS210 @sskroughriders @CFL pic.twitter.com/p4MVNBkqyt — @7thAveSchool

The students spun around Owens with cartwheels, twirls and a variety of gymnastics moves.

Owens responded with some moves of his own, including a walking handstand.

As the cheering got louder, the dancing became more vigorous.

At one point during the dance-off, one of the students lost her shoe, while the other nearly cartwheeled into the crowd.

Owens countered that by cartwheeling across the gymnasium, causing several audience members to take cover. The crowd went wild.

Although no clear winner emerged, all dancers involved demonstrated talent, dedication and passion.

Rider Reading Month is a community initiative by the CFL team that encourages students to read and gives them the opportunity to meet Roughriders players.