Second chance for Roughriders' Jordan Reaves

Sometimes life gives you a second chance and Jordan Reaves is getting one with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Reaves played five games with the Riders in 2016, but later that year after a routine traffic stop in Winnipeg, cocaine was discovered in his possession.

In January of this year, Reaves was acquitted of drug trafficking charges for lack of evidence.

"Somebody I thought was my friend is not my friend," said Reaves, who pleaded not guilty to the charge claiming he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"Tighten that circle up... be careful who I hang out with."

Today Reaves is hanging out with the Riders after a year out of football, anxious to right his path and restore his family's good name.

Jordan Reaves is getting a second chance with the Riders. After legal trouble in 2017 he is back hoping to make the roster on special teams. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

The twenty-eight-year-old Reaves is the son of a CFL legend.

His dad, Willard Reaves, played for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the '80's winning a Most Outstanding Player Award and helping the Bombers to a Grey Cup Championship.

"I take pride in my name, I take pride in my family name," said Reaves after the Riders day three training camp session in Saskatoon.

"This situation has kind of tainted that name a little bit, I'm happy I can finally regain my good name and continue on the good path."

Roughriders' head coach and general manager Chris Jones say he is close to his players and Jordan is no exception.

"You know a lot of people have made mistakes in their lifetime and he was exonerated of all wrongdoing so we decided to go this direction and look forward to what he brings to our team," said Jones.

Riders' head coach and general manager Chris Jones on day three of training camp in Saskatoon. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

Actually, Jones waited until literally the last moment to give Reaves another opportunity.

Reaves got the call on the first day of Riders' training camp and within an hour he was on a plane to Saskatoon.

Fortunately for Reaves, he spent his year out of football in the gym and working on his technique as a defensive lineman.

However, if he makes this roster it will be on special teams.

"I already know that's where I going to make my money, my hustle speaks for itself, coach can tell me to jump how high, run how fast and I'm going to be there and do it for him."

But Reaves may be a bit conflicted next week.

As he practices and attends meetings with the Riders his brother Ryan will be playing in the Stanley Cup Final with the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Another son of Willard who tainted that good family name in Winnipeg by scoring the series-winning goal against the Jets last Sunday.

Ryan Reaves, top left, scored what proved to be the series-clinching goal for the Vegas Golden Knights over the Winnipeg Jets in the Western Conference final. (Jason Halstead/Getty Images)

"This is one of the biggest moments in my brother's life, I'm so proud of him," said a beaming Jordan Reaves of his older brother.

As for getting time to watch the Stanley Cup Final while Riders training camp continues....

"I know, I'm going to have to talk to coach about that."

Riders' Extra Points

Nik Lewis who left the Montreal Alouettes last week and officially retired after a fourteen year career has already surfaced in Saskatoon to help out the Riders as a coach at training camp. He retired as the CFL's all-time leader in receptions with 1,030 catches. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

• The Riders released two players prior to Tuesday's session. Defensive lineman Nick James and defensive back John Ojo, two players who at one time figured prominently in their plans for 2018.

"Those guys are vets, they just physically weren't ready, they were just too rusty," said Jones.

• After working out at SMF Field on Tuesday, the Riders will be back at Griffifths Stadum for day four on Wednesday.

• The Riders first pre-season game is Sunday afternoon in Edmonton.