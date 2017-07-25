The way his team lost in Calgary on Saturday, who could blame Riders quarterback Kevin Glenn for not getting too excited about a major achievement?

While the Saskatchewan Roughriders were embarrassed by the Stampeders at McMahon Stadium, their quarterback joined an exclusive club. A club reserved only for CFL quarterbacks who have thrown for 50,000 yards in their career.

Glenn's third quarter dart to Naaman Roosevelt earned the seventeen year vet his membership card.

The loss dampened his enthusiasm that night, but once the congratulatory text messages started pouring in, the accomplishment sunk in.

"I got some messages from Damon Allen and Danny McManus, guys like Milt Stegall, who were out of the game and who are still involved with the game, saying this is a big accomplishment, this kind of stuff," Glenn said after practice on Tuesday afternoon. "It was kind of cool."

Glenn is now less than 400 yards away from passing Riders legend Ron Lancaster and moving into sixth-spot on the all-time list.

A list which also includes the aforementioned Allen and McManus, as well as Henry Burris, Ricky Ray, and Anthony Calvillo at the very top.

"To say there's only seven in CFL history and I'm one of them to actually do that is huge," Glenn said, adding that reaching the 50,000 mark is something he won't truly embrace until his playing days are over.

Asked if he's a hall-of-famer when his playing days are over, Kevin Glenn replied: "of course, no doubt ... is an elephant heavy?" (Glenn Reid/CBC News)

"That's what me and Travis Lulay were actually having a conversation about the other night. All the individual stuff you tend to — when it's over that's when you start going, man I threw for 50,000 yards," he said.

"What better way to do it than with the green-and-white. This is where I started."

And to think he almost let that trophy case ball get away.

Glenn didn't realize at the time, his third quarter completion to Roosevelt was the pass that put him over, but he's grateful someone on the Riders' staff was on the ball to save the milestone pigskin.

"Kudos to Cam for keeping that ball because we would have been after the game standing at the entrance patting everybody down at Calgary Stadium to figure out where that ball was going."

As for what he sees as his chances for a CFL hall-of-fame nomination after he retires — to him that's a no-brainer.

"Oh, of course, no doubt. You guys with your questions — is an elephant heavy?" laughed Glenn.

Glenn is certainly one of the most entertaining quarterbacks for the CFL media, but what he doesn't have is a Grey Cup ring. So far it's not looking like that will happen for him this year, either.

The 1-3 Riders' next action is Saturday afternoon, as they play host to the Toronto Argonauts.