Ex-Stampeders lead Roughriders to season-opening victory

He's made a career out of frustrating Rider nation, now he's part of it.

Defensive end Charleston Hughes played 10 seasons in Calgary, sacking opposition quarterbacks 99 times as a Stampeder.

Number 100 came as a Roughrider, and so did number 101 and 102.

The Riders' free-agent signing of the 34-year-old was validated with exclamation points as Hughes sacked Argos quarterback Ricky Ray three times in his Rider debut Friday.

"I set out to get my 100th sack. I did that. I got three in the game — it's, like, wooo, trifecta!" said Hughes with a huge smile on his face after leading the Riders to a 27-19 victory in Friday's season opener at Mosaic Stadium.

"Plus I watched Ronaldo play today. He got three goals and I did tweet and said, 'I guess it's my turn next.'"

Defensive end Charleston Hughes was all smiles after his three-sack performance in his Riders debut. The sacks were numbers 100, 101 and 102 of his CFL career. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

Not too many CFLers have put themselves in the class of the best soccer player in the world, but Hughes has at least been in a class of his own during his career in Canada.

Chris Jones can't believe it himself, when reminded he once cut Hughes.

"He's always been a great player," said the Riders head coach following the game.

"It's not one of the real smart moves during my time, cutting Charleston Hughes, but he brings a lot of leadership."

It was a much different story Friday for Toronto Argonauts quarterback Ricky Ray, who led the Argos to victory over the Riders in the 2017 eastern final. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Combine Hughes with Willie Jefferson on the other side of the defensive front line and the Riders will no doubt have one of the most fearsome pass rushes in the league.

Hughes led the CFL in sacks in 2017. Jefferson led the league in quarterback pressures.

Ricky Ray was the first to face that dual threat.

"I've faced him a lot but I've also sacked him a lot," said Hughes.

Statement performance from Messam

It was actually a pair of ex-Stampeders leading the Riders to victory.

Jerome Messam, in his second go-round in Saskatchewan, carried the ball 21 times for 72 yards.

Although he has been one of the most dominant running backs in the CFL for a large chunk of the past decade, Messam hasn't felt the love, or at least the respect, he feels he's deserved.

He felt particularly jilted this week when the CFL's official broadcaster, TSN, placed Messam 29th on their top 50 player list.

Jerome Messam let his play do the talking against the Argos Friday night, but the Riders running back had more to say to reporters after the game. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

Following Friday's game, Messam tweeted he couldn't name 28 "players" (not the word he used) in the universe better than him, warning CFL voters to stop disrespecting him.

"I've got a statement to make every time I play football," Messam told reporters.

"I don't know why every year I've got to fight to get recognition. How is [Blue Bombers running back] Andrew Harris 26 guys better than me? Are you guys serious?" said Messam, picking up steam.

"How is 28 guys better than me in the CFL in the past three years and nobody beat me in rushing, except maybe one guy or two guys, and I've been in the Grey Cup the past two years and I was a thousand-yard rusher the past three years and it's going to be four?"

At least Jerome Messam is off to a good start.

By the way, his 72-yard performance Friday night moved Messam past Dave Raimey and Gerry James into 34th all-time in the CFL, with 5,556 career rushing yards.

Sorry Jerome, but Andrew Harris is 19th.

Who will start at quarterback?

Not a question you're likely to hear again from a reporter, or at least not until after the Riders play the Renegades in Ottawa on Thursday.

That question was posed by a reporter ad nauseam since the beginning of training camp.

Roughriders quarterback Zach Collaros earned his first CFL victory since 2016, leading Saskatchewan to a 27-19 victory over Toronto. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

While not the most dominant performance from a quarterback you will see, Zach Collaros established himself as the Riders' No. 1 QB on Friday, and not just because his salary says so.

In his Roughriders debut, Collaros was 18 for 25, for 203 yards and one touchdown.

He threw no interceptions and the one turnover wasn't his fault.

"It feels good to start the season off on the right foot," said Collaros.

Although he would probably never admit it publicly, it has to be a tremendous amount of relief for the 29-year-old veteran of five CFL seasons.

Friday's game was Collaros's first win since 2016.

Riders head coach Chris Jones is not getting sized for a Grey Cup ring just yet. 'That's one win. Validation is when you put a whole bunch of them together. We host a playoff game, get to the Grey Cup and win it, that's validation.' (Glenn Reid/CBC)

He lost his first nine games in Hamilton last year before being benched to a backup role.

His 13-yard toss to Naaman Roosevelt in the second quarter was also his first touchdown since last August.

Collaros connected with eight different receivers in the game, picking up the victory over his counterpart, Ricky Ray, who is regarded as one of the best in the history of the CFL.

"Anytime you win a game it feels good. We're not going to make too big a deal out of it. It's a long season and we'll focus on next week," said Collaros.

It's a lot easier to focus after a victory — something the Riders haven't been able to say after a season-opener since 2014.