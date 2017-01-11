The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed defensive lineman Jonathan Newsome to a contract extension.

The American-born lineman joined the Riders last season after his release from the NFL's Indianapolis Colts.

The six-foot-three-inch, 247-pound Newsome played in all 18 of the Riders' games last season and started half of them.

Newsome collected 27 defensive tackles, six special teams tackles and two quarterback sacks last season.

The financial details of the contract, which takes him through 2018, were not released.