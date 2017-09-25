Fans of the Saskatchewan Roughriders are lashing out after the Friends of the Riders president aligned himself with U.S. President Donald Trump and his views of kneeling football players.

Tom Shepherd runs the lottery which sells draw tickets and 50/50 tickets to raise money for the CFL team.

On Sunday, before the Rider game against the Calgary Stampeders, Shepherd spoke out on the CKRM pre-game show.

He called Trump his man and said he agreed with his stance that football players who kneel during the national anthem as an act of protest should be fired.

If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect.... — @realDonaldTrump

...our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do! — @realDonaldTrump

The players were doing so as a political statement against racism and division in the country.

On Sunday, many NFL players responded to Trump's comments by kneeling, linking arms, or staying in locker rooms during the national anthem.

Protests in the U.S. move to Canada as the Riders lock arms during the national anthem. (Paul Dornstauder/CBC)

Even the Roughriders linked arms during the Canadian national anthem to join the movement.

Rider fans took to Twitter to distance themselves from Shepherd, calling him a "clown" and a "fossil."

Many shared the sentiment that he should leave the organization or face risking the loss of ticket sales due to his outspokenness.

Friends of the Riders president Tom Shepherd just called #Trump "his man" and agreed with his #NFL stance during @CKRMRiders pregame show. — @Devin_Heroux

I will not buy another FOTR lotto ticket until Shepherd is gone. Unbelievable. I now hope every black player kneels for our anthem. Shepfail — @laytonburton61

Welcome to the Alabama of Canada — @ImCSH

He should save his opinion for his own time. Poor that he feels the need to speak like this when connected to Riders. #ShameOnShepherd — @NevinHodges

Very disappointed, I will no longer support the Friends of the Riders. — @DedeBonnycastle

When asked for comment, Shepherd replied to CBC in an email with: "I think I said enough."

Shepherd has a long history with the Saskatchewan Roughriders including serving as club president from 1987 to 1989. He was inducted into the Canadian football hall of fame in 2008.