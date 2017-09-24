Players with the Saskatchewan Roughriders locked arms during the national anthem at Sunday's game versus the Calgary Stampeders at Regina's Mosaic Stadium.

This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump posted comments on Twitter that football players who kneel during the national anthem as an act of protest should be fired.

On Sunday, many NFL players responded to his comments by kneeling, linking arms, or staying in locker rooms during the national anthem.

.@sskroughriders locked arm to arm during national anthem. #DiversityIsStrength #Riders pic.twitter.com/LEpgM9WdLJ — @Brett_Estey

This is awesome. I'm so proud of all the athletes today. The fight for equality means so much more than just a football game. #cfl #Riders https://t.co/l0VFOtA0Ds — @megstoll