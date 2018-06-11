All signs point to Collaros starting Roughriders' opener

All signs point to Zach Collaros starting the Saskatchewan Roughriders' season opener on Friday — all signs except an official green stamp from the head coach.

The official version of the 2018 Roughriders took to the field Monday morning to begin their preparations for the Toronto Argonauts.

Collaros took most of the snaps from behind centre during the 90-minute walk-through, but still head coach Chris Jones prefers to keep everyone guessing — including his own quarterbacks.

"They're competing for a job," said Jones, answering the same question he has fielded many times over the course of training camp.

"Zach's certainly a guy who's played a lot of football and we know what Brandon did for us last year. We'll talk about the rotation later in the week."

Riders' head coach Chris Jones says he will discuss Friday's quarterback rotation later in the week. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

Perhaps Jones is feeling what everyone can see for themselves: that neither quarterback has really distanced himself from the other.

Collaros, in his own words, described his personal performance against the Stampeders as "not very good."

Bridge didn't play enough to warrant a critique.

It just could be that Jones likes to keep the opposition guessing, too.

"They [Argos] have to be prepared for anything we throw at them. I have the option of putting Brandon in the game and I'm sure they have to defend Brandon a lot differently than how they defend Collaros."

'You just have to go out and execute if your number's called,' says Brandon Bridge, Riders quarterback. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

As for the quarterbacks themselves, they claim not to know either.

They both have their standard responses down pat.

"I'm just going out and practising every day and trying to get better every day," said Collaros.

"You just have to go out and execute if your number's called," said Bridge.

Post-Bagg era

The players on the field Monday were the lucky ones.

They survived the large scale cuts over the weekend.

Rob Bagg has been released by the Roughriders after nine years with the club. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Some of the names on the list of those released surprised everyone.

Three veteran receivers — Rob Bagg, Bakari Grant and Chad Owens — were told their services were no longer required.

Their absence, especially the leadership qualities of Bagg, was noticeable.

"That's my friend right there, that was a hard one. I'm not going to lie," said Bridge.

"Robert leaving is definitely a hard one for us. It just shows that the coach has a lot of confidence with the young guys, he's actually not just preparing for now, he's preparing for the future as well."

Jones on Sunday justified the moves as "a young man's game."

The release of Bagg, Grant and Owens has suddenly thrust Naaman Roosevelt into an elder statesman type-role, admitting it seems like yesterday he was a first-year player himself.

"It's crazy: I was running the meeting this morning; it's just me up there talking," said Roosevelt, who realized at the same time it's an opportunity for him.

"It's exciting for me. I talked to Robbie this morning. He texted me just telling me to keep going and keep working hard, keep showing these young guys what it takes to be a professional."

Extra Points