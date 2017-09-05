It wouldn't be the annual Labour Day Classic/Banjo Bowl week between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers without the taunts back and forth between players and fans.

But one Bomber fan may have taken things a little too far during warm-up on Sunday, at least according to Riders' receiver Duron Carter.

"We ran out and I do my normal thing, I run all the way down the field to Pil Country and I'm giving high fives to the guys and some guy just reaches over and spits on me and I was kind of taken aback," said Carter after Tuesday's practice.

"I think Ticketmaster got something wrong, that's supposed to be all green over there we come out and it was just all blue, it was just all wrong from the get go."

Pil Country is actually a first come, first serve, standing room only fun zone in the south end zone. Sunday's game was a first for the new Mosaic Stadium, with Bomber fans grabbing the prime spots in the first row.

'Spit gate'

One Bomber supporter chose to take advantage of his proximity to the players in a negative way.

Carter called the spit episode "classless," but one which is also getting blown out of proportion.

He says he actually forgot all about it until he got home and saw some pictures on Twitter. He then tweeted some comments himself and turned it into what is now known as "spit gate."

"You know I was pretty upset. I went and I grabbed one of the security ladies and they escorted him out of the game, it wasn't a dull moment I'll tell you that."

After scoring a touchdown in the Riders' 38-24 victory in the Labour Day Classic, Carter is looking forward to the rematch in Winnipeg, hoping Bomber fans there will be more creative. (Glenn Reid/CBC News)

The fan's ejection from the stadium however is as far as Carter wants to take it.

"It's just spit, it's just spit, no police, none of that. I don't think the dude is allowed back in the stadium, everyone makes mistakes."

Carter said he's looking forward to the rematch in Winnipeg this Saturday, and is inviting their fans to be creative, not classless.

"Anything other than physically touching me, go ahead, I love it."