No one in Saskatchewan got overly excited last January when the Roughriders announced the signing of quarterback Kevin Glenn.

Rider fans were still attempting to come to grips with the trade that sent Darian Durant to Montreal.

With Glenn, who would be a Rider for the third time in his career, there was a 'been there done that' attitude in Riderville as the soon-to-be 38-year-old was viewed as just an older, cheaper version of Durant.

But would armchair managers in Saskatchewan make a Glenn-for-Durant swap today?

I would like to hear the results of that poll.

While Durant is taking heat for the way the Alouettes have been playing and could take a seat on the bench at any time, Glenn is coming off three wins in three games over three of the top teams in the CFL.

And not one of those games was close.

After throwing for 386 yards and three touchdowns in the Labour Day Classic, Glenn's efficiency rating, compared to other starters in the CFL, is now second only to Mike Reilly.

Not bad for an older, cheaper version.

He celebrated his 200th start in the CFL on Sunday with a 38-24 victory over the Blue Bombers.

"This one is going to be a memorable one," said a raspy Kevin Glenn, who has lost only his voice in the last month.

'This one is going to be a memorable one,' said Riders' quarterback Kevin Glenn after throwing three touchdown passes in the win over the Bombers. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

"The 200th game, the first Labour Day game in the new Mosaic Stadium to win, and I actually got the game ball, it was pretty nice."

In Chris Jones's way of thinking last winter, Glenn was to be a nice insurance policy to have on the bench, to back up someone, anyone who showed promise of earning the quarterback-of-the-future label.

But from day one of training camp in Saskatoon, Glenn was the obvious choice.

It took seven games into the season, but the rest of team has finally bought in, and hitched its wagon to the veteran Glenn.

"You can see the guys that they're rallying behind him, they believe in him," said Jones after Sunday's win.

"He's such a high character guy, he's there regardless, that's why we like him."

And Glenn just keeps saying all the right things, things a leader says.

"It hasn't just been one side of the ball, it's been all three phases. I think the guys understand that and they see it developing and they believe in it now," said Glenn.

"That's the good thing, when you start believing you can start rolling off a lot of wins."

A year and a half into his overhaul project in Saskatchewan, Chris Jones has put the Riders into the conversation for Grey Cup contenders in 2017. 'We've got an awful good football team,' said Jones after Sunday's Labour Day Classic victory. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

There weren't a lot of believers outside the locker room a month ago after the Riders were pounded by the Lions in Vancouver.

But the way this team has turned it around, the way they are beating top flight teams in the CFL, dare we say, 'Grey Cup contenders,' or is that premature?

"We've got an awful good football team; we've got a lot of really good players," said the Riders' head coach and GM.

"For me to sit here and say we've got everything we need, that's premature as well, because I will be honest with you, in Edmonton there were holes too, but it's a matter of the other team trying to find the holes."

And when Chris Jones starts comparing the Roughriders, a year and a half into the rebuild, to his Grey Cup champion Eskimos in 2015, I would say don't make other plans for the last weekend of November.

The Shoe's on the other foot

There was nothing to celebrate on the Blue Bomber's sideline on Sunday at Mosaic. The rematch is this Saturday in Winnipeg. (The Canadian Press)

This Saturday, the Roughriders will hear first-hand what other teams have to deal with every time they come into Mosaic Stadium.

Noise protocols and very big speakers will dominate practice this week when the Riders prepare for the rematch against the Bombers in their backyard, in a stadium which claims to be as loud, if not louder, than Mosaic.

"It's going to be a real tough test for us," said offensive lineman Brendon LaBatte.

"The shoe's on the other foot; our offence is going to have to try and communicate without any sort of words or verbalising."

"Winnipeg fans are going to be upset. The ones that actually came to the game [at Mosaic], they're going to go home and tell all their friends. It's going to be loud," said Glenn.

And the Roughriders may have to make the trip without at least two key members.

Running back Cameron Marshall (knee) and returner/receiver Nic Demski (ankle) were both injured during Sunday's game and didn't return.