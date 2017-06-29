The football players inside Mosaic Stadium might be tall, but they are teeny compared with the one that will stand outside of it.

On Thursday, a 5½-metre statue of a white bronze footballer was unveiled on the northeast commons area of Regina's stadium.

It has three walls adjacent that are a tribute to Regina's community, Saskatchewan Roughriders fans and the Indigenous heritage in the area, which sits on Treaty 4 territory.

Each wall is more than six metres in length and weighs up to 14 tonnes.

"The white bronze statue celebrates football and athletic achievement while recognizing the community that supports the Riders and other teams that call Mosaic Stadium home," the Roughriders said in a press release.

The community fan wall has historic and contemporary images etched into it. The Indigenous wall displays a buffalo. Local artist Lionel Peyachew will be completing the painting of the Indigenous wall.