Riderville arrived in style to finally open the new Mosaic Stadium on Saturday.

Some fans mixed in Canadian pride with Rider pride. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Saskatchewan Roughrider fans decked out in green – and some in a little bit of red – descended on Confederation Park for a pre-game party hours before kickoff against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at 7:00 p.m. CST.

Confederation Park had a bit of a facelift leading up to the home opener. The park now has some local Indigenous art created by students and artists. It also had more walking space and the parks 90-year-old fountain has been fixed up.

Confederation Park turned into a sea of green by 5 p.m. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

The city spent $2 million on renovating the park, located adjacent to the new stadium.