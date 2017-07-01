Riderville arrived in style to finally open the new Mosaic Stadium on Saturday.
Saskatchewan Roughrider fans decked out in green – and some in a little bit of red – descended on Confederation Park for a pre-game party hours before kickoff against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at 7:00 p.m. CST.
Confederation Park had a bit of a facelift leading up to the home opener. The park now has some local Indigenous art created by students and artists. It also had more walking space and the parks 90-year-old fountain has been fixed up.
The city spent $2 million on renovating the park, located adjacent to the new stadium.
Sea of green. What a scene outside of the new stadium more than an hour before kickoff. It's going to be a madhouse. @CFL pic.twitter.com/jPuBVpxYkS—
