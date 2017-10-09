There's a lot to be grateful for on Thanksgiving weekend but grandpa Bob White wasn't expecting one of those things to be hitting viral-status on Twitter.

Alex Taylor snapped a picture of her grandpa Bob White decked out in Saskatchewan Roughrider gear, and out of sheer curiosity, he asked if the photo might go viral.

"Well, I didn't even know what viral meant until Alexandra explained it to me," said Bob White, a long-time Rider fan.

She posted the photo on Twitter, and since Saturday afternoon the photo has been retweeted nearly 9,000 times and received just shy of 12,000 likes.

The Regina man has been a Rider fan since Glenn Dobbs was persuaded out of retirement to play with the green and white from 1951-1953.

Although White has a lengthy list of favourite Rider game memories, there's one particular game during the Dobbs era he said he'll never forget.

"Knocking down the goalposts," he said. "That's when they still had wooden goal posts, and we tore them down and marched them down to city hall."

White said he had the pleasure of attending a University of Regina Rams game at the new stadium, which allowed him to cross the visit off his bucket list.

"It's quite a place."