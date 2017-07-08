Police in Regina are expecting heavy traffic before and after Saturday night's football game.

At 8 p.m. CST, the Saskatchewan Roughriders will take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the teams' first meeting of the year.

Police said additional officers will be posted to manage traffic and a number of roads around the stadium will be closed to all but transit buses and local residents.

Police said they may ask local residents to prove their address.

According to Regina Police Service, roads affected after 4:30 p.m. will include:

1500 block of Elphinstone Street at Dewdney Avenue

Princess Street and 9th Avenue

Argyle Street and 9th Avenue

MacTavish Street and 9th Avenue

Elphinstone Street and 9th Avenue

Elphinstone Street and 10th Avenue

Elphinstone Street and North Railway Street

Saskatchewan Drive and Elphinstone Street

After the game, Sask. Drive from Montague to Argyle Street will be closed. Traffic will also be restricted in the 1700 block of Elphinstone Street following the game.