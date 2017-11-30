The Saskatchewan government has introduced legislation which paves the way for ride-booking services like Lyft or Uber to operate in the province.

The Vehicles for Hire Act sets out requirements for drivers who are looking to make some cash through the app-based services.

Drivers must undergo mandatory criminal record checks and obtain a Class 4 driver's licence which permits them to operate taxis or limousines.

Whichever company intends to operate in the province must also have a vehicle liability insurance policy with a minimum of $1 million in coverage.

The company must insure every vehicle used to provide service under The Automobile Accident Insurance Act.

"The fight against impaired driving is a priority for our government, and Saskatchewan people have told us this will provide another option for them to get home safely," Joe Hargrave, minister responsible for SGI said in a news release.

Between April and June, 15,523 attempted to book a ride with Uber in Saskatchewan, the company said.