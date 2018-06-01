Paving the way for ride-hailing: City of Regina asks for public input

As the province opens the doors for ride-hailing services to operate, the City of Regina wants to know what citizens think about how the rules should roll.

The city is giving residents the chance to complete an online survey to help the city draft regulations for ride-hailing companies and services, such as Uber or Lyft.

New provincial legislation will allow ride-hailing companies to operate in Saskatchewan, but municipalities will set their own rules for these companies, including standards for vehicles and equipment, how operating licenses are handed out, requirements on getting a licence, who can drive one of these vehicles, as well as fees and rates.

The city's short survey asks residents to weigh in on their experience with ride-hailing services in other cities and the importance they place on various factors, such as licensing of drivers, cleanliness of vehicles, background checks, predictability on the cost of fares and accessibility for seniors and people with disabilities.

People can fill out the survey online, any time before June 10.