Hundreds of cyclists rode to help erase the stigma associated with mental illness in Regina's Ride Don't Hide event on Sunday.

The community bike ride was organized to raise money for the Regina branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), and to raise awareness surrounding mental health issues in Regina.

'Mental illness is the same as physical illness. There is no difference.' - Shannon Patton

"One in five Canadians are affected by mental illness at some point in their life," said Shannon Patton, a director with the CMHA Regina branch. "Of that, two-thirds of people won't get the help they need to get because of fear of the stigma associated."

"We're helping to educate people that it's okay. We don't have to shy from this anymore. Mental illness is the same as physical illness. There is no difference," said Patton.

The ride happens across the country in more than 30 communities, and brings out 6,300 riders nationally. In Regina, there were 220.

This is the second year for the event in Saskatchewan, and the sixth year for the national event.

The ride took place west of Regina at the Global Transportation Hub. (Canadian Mental Health Foundation/Facebook)

"I see a lot of happiness and a lot of comfort," said Jim Demeray, president and co-founder of UnderstandUs — a mental health initiative aiming to eliminate the stigma associated with mental health.

"People that are dealing with mental illness often go through their everyday life and they're very uncomfortable. Here, there seems to be a little bit of a community of safety and just happiness."

The Ride Don't Hide event raised $68,000 for the Regina branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association. The proceeds will go towards enhancing existing client programs as well as aiding in the development of new community based initiatives.