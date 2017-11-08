No charges will be laid in connection with the fatal dog attack in Riceton, Sask., that left a six-year-old boy dead.

Officials concluded no criminal, provincial or bylaw offences were committed.

No cause of death was released and no other information will be made available, according to RCMP.

Cameron Mushanski died in mid-September in a dog attack at his grandparents' home.

Two dogs, owned by Mushanski's grandparents, were surrendered to the Regina Humane Society and euthanized.

Riceton about 50 kilometres south of Regina.