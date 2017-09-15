A team of social workers are on hand at the school of a six-year-old boy who was recently killed in a dog attack in Riceton, Sask.

The Prairie Valley School Division said the boy, Cameron Mushanski, attended Grade 1 at Milestone School in Milestone, Sask.

RCMP say police and emergency services responded to a call about a dog attack outside a home in Riceton, located about 50 kilometres south of Regina, on Wednesday evening.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two dogs that appeared to be Alaskan malamutes were seized and euthanized.

"We send our condolences to the family and community members experiencing this tragic loss," said Ben Grebinski, the division's director of education, in a news release.

"Our focus now is on supporting our students and staff who are grieving this young boy."

The division said the counselling and support services team was sent to the school on Thursday after it learned of the tragedy and will remain on site "as long as they are needed."

Parents were also informed that an incident had occurred, through an internal memo system at the school.