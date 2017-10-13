Edna Thorsen wants her custom-made Saskatchewan Roughriders sign back in time for the CFL playoffs after it went missing from her Salmon Arm, B.C., lawn earlier this week.

The retiree said she spent the entire winter making the sign, which is about 1.2 by 1.8 metres in size. The sign was emblazoned with the iconic S and illuminated with lights.

"That was worse than taking a diamond ring," Thorsen told CBC Radio's The Morning Edition.

Thorsen doesn't think the sign was nabbed by a rival Stampeders or Lions fan — they would have wrecked the sign or sprayed it with a hose, she said.

Instead, she thinks the sign was taken by someone who admired it and wanted it for themselves.

This is how the sign looked before it was completed with the final addition of a floodlight to illuminate it. (Submitted by Edna Thorsen)

Originally from Saskatchewan, Thorsen didn't become a Roughriders fan until she left the province. Back in "the early years" — the 1970s — in her home province, she had no way to watch the Roughriders play.

She made her way to Calgary before eventually settling in B.C. 21 years ago, which is when she became a fan.

Thorsen's fandom includes memorabilia, such as salt and pepper shakers, flags and a garden gnome — but nothing compares to the sign, the crown jewel of her collection.

"I can't understand how anybody could take a billboard like that and be proud of it after they took it," Thorsen said.

The theft has been reported to the RCMP, she said.

Thorsen said she keeps checking her backyard, hoping whoever may have taken it will return it.