2nd-degree murder charge laid in Regina death

A 26-year-old Regina man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with an early morning death on Wednesday.

Police found man's body on 1100 block of Retallack Street early Wednesday

CBC News ·
A 35-year-old man's body was discovered in a home on the 1100 block of Retallack Street early Wednesday morning. (Craig Edwards/CBC)

A 26-year-old Regina man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a death in the city this week.

Brent Stacee Creely is charged in connection with the death of a 35-year-old man, who was discovered in a home early Wednesday morning.

Creely is also facing a charge of possession of a gun despite having a prohibition order. A 23-year-old man is also facing the same charge.

Regina police were called to the 1100 block of Retallack Street around 1 a.m. CST on Wednesday because of "an incident."

There, they found the man's body in a home.

The victim's name is not being released. 

