A renowned chef and lottery winner who has worked in Hong Kong, Beijing and Bangkok is desperately trying to find the right restaurant — in Regina.

For the past year and a half, international chef Andrew Mok has been on the hunt for the perfect spot to open his own restaurant.

"I haven't found one yet that suits me. I don't want a restaurant that's too big. I want my own property. It's very difficult," he said.

"The rent is too expensive in this city. It's really difficult because if I like the place, the location has to be on a busy street."

Mok can prepare all kinds of east Asian food, including Thai, Vietnamese and Hong Kong-style Chinese food.

"I would like to open restaurant that serves all these types of food — fusion."

Cooking around the world

Mok moved to Canada from China in 1976. He first worked for Vancouver Four Seasons Hotel as well as the Delta River Inn in Richmond, B.C., while studying for his journeyman's papers.

Eventually, he became a Canadian citizen. Since then, he's owned several restaurants.

In 2008, he became the executive chef at the Beijing CCTV Media Centre as well as chef team leader at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

In 2010, he returned to Canada, and set up shop in Stoughton, Sask.

"Some of the people said that, `You're such a good cook. If you want to make good business in [the] restaurant business, you better move to Estevan and that area because of the oil economy.` I found [a restaurant] in Stoughton … that's how I end up in Saskatchewan," he said.

Then came the lottery win. In 2015, Mok won $2 million. He used the money to do more of what he loves: feeding people. He bought two restaurant properties — one in Midale, the other in Balgonie — that he leases.

Currently, he works at China Liang Buffet in Regina's downtown, where he prepares dim sum and Hong Kong-style meals.

Regina is home

Mok could live anywhere in the world. Even though he has lived in many large metropolitan cities, he prefers living in smaller communities like Regina.

A couple of years ago, he had considered moving back to British Columbia, but he didn't find that province to be suitable for his family.

He also said that Saskatchewan had better health care. Mok is a prostate cancer survivor and needs to have checkups every six months.

"Regina is just the right size for me to raise the kids, who are still young. The economy is OK," he said.

As for his search for his new restaurant, if he can't find a suitable location, he may consider opening it in Balgonie, Sask.

"I'll keep running the restaurant business because I'm very good at it," he said. "[The] restaurant business is my goal. ... Even if I'm very, very rich, I still keep my business going. I love cooking."